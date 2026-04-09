news
Introducing our Art Contest winner!
Quoting: Introducing our Art Contest winner! | Mageia Blog (English) —
Now that voting for the Mageia 10 art competition has closed, we are delighted to present what will be the official desktop wallpaper for our new release. Many thanks to our contributor Davide Dallara for this excellent work.
In his words, our new desktop background depicts “our beloved Mageia, born of the entire team that makes this great distro possible, alongside Tux, the Linux mascot, and the bubbling cauldron that represents the Mageia development branch”.