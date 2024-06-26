today's howtos
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ClamAV on Fedora 40 or 39
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Golang (Go) on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Budgie Desktop on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Flatpak on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Telegram on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install CMake on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Wireshark on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Skype on Debian 12, 11 or 10 [Ed: Microsoft's proprietary malware; Mumble would actually be secure]
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to deploy Ghost Blog with Nginx on Debian 12
Ghost is an open-source blogging platform that helps you create a professional-looking blog. In this tutorial, we will explore how to install Ghost CMS using Nginx and MySQL on a server powered by Debian 12.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Cachet Status Page System on Debian 12
Cachet is an open-source status page system written in PHP. It allows you to monitor downtime and system failure on your infrastructure.
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install .NET 8.0 on Debian 12 [Ed: How to make Debian work for Microsoft instead of GNU/Linux]
.NET Core is a powerful, open-source framework for building modern applications. Developed by Microsoft, .NET Core allows developers to create applications that can run on multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS. This versatility makes it a popular choice for many developers around the world.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to use the Orca screen reader in Linux
If you need assistance reading content on your computer or laptop screen, GNU/Linux has a tool that can help.
-
How to generate web pages from Markdown with Docsify-This
This Open Source tool makes it easy to convert Markdown to web pages.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Hide GNOME Top Bar in Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
This tutorial shows how to hide (or auto-hide) the top bar in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and/or Ubuntu 20.04 with default GNOME Desktop. Like the left (or bottom, if you moved it to) dock panel, the top bar can be hidden in Ubuntu and other GNU/Linux with GNOME Desktop to save screen space.
-
TecMint ☛ RHCSA Series: Mastering Essential Commands & System Documentation – Part 2
This Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) is essential to perform the following core system administration tasks needed in Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments: [...]
-
TecAdmin ☛ [ERROR] sesman_main_loop: trans_check_wait_objs failed, removing trans
Error Details When attempting to start an XRDP session, you may encounter the following error messages in your logs: [...]
-
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” status
The copyeditor reports she’ll be done fixing my innumerable errors around 15 July. My goal is to get ebooks out before 4 August, and print in later August.
-
Remy Van Elst ☛ Netboot (PXE) Armbian on an Orange Pi Zero 3 from SPI with NFS root filesystem
Because I wanted to experiment with Kubernetes I bought a few cheap SBC's and a Power over Ethernet switch to run `k3s`. Since Kubernetes is very resource intensive I wanted to try to boot the boards via the network without causing wear on the Micro SD card. The boards have built-in SPI flash from which it can boot `u-boot` and Armbian works quite well with a root filesystem over NFS. This guide will help you with netbooting an Orange Pi Zero 3 running Armbian.