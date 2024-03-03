Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Linux in the Ham Shack
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 260: KiCad 8, Two Weather Stations, And Multiple I2Cs
It’s a leap year, so Elliot and Dan put the extra day to good use tracking down all the hottest hacks from the past week and dorking out about them. There’s big news in the KiCad community, and we talked about all the new features along with some old woes. Great minds think alike, apparently, since two different e-ink weather stations made the cut this week, as did a floating oscilloscope, an automated film-developing tank, and some DIY solar panels.
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack Episode #534: CQRlog Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to the 534th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts take a deep dive into a topic that has come up [...]