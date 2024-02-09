Old 'Windows PCs' Are Becoming GNU/Linux PCs

T ODAY we are delighted to say that Europe consistently shows GNU/Linux growth, and it is not limited to something locked down such as ChromeOS (better than Windows, but not a path towards true digital freedom).

Having just checked this month's statistics from statCounter, we see ongoing "market share" growth. statCounter estimates GNU/Linux is at 7% in Turkey this month. Android is at almost two thirds of the market in Greece and GNU/Linux is at 10% on desktops and laptops. Since we've brought up Greece and Turkey, it's worth noting that GNU/Linux is at 3.33% in Cyprus, i.e. just a little below the international average (4%).

Meanwhile someone from Europe wrote to tell me about the habit or hobby or converting 'old' Windows PCs (they're not really limited to Windows, but the media wants us to think "PC" means "Microsoft") to Linux Mint, whose site attracts millions per month (estimated at 3.1 million visits per month for last month).

To quote the message I got:

Thanks you for your articles about Linux. I own many computers, not because I use them but because they're given to me when the owners think the machine is at the end of life. I always install Linux of them. Usually Linux Mint. And I give the machine back to the same or other users. Generally they are very satisfied because it works fine and the boot up and shutdown times are quick. And no adverts... My favorite laptop is over 10 years old, maybe 14 and boots in less than 10 seconds... I have recently received a Win10 machine. I am always curious to see if MS becomes any better. But nope it doesn't. I tried to play a movie stored an this PC. It didn't play. Reason: no available codec. Then I was proposed to download the codec for 0,99€. I am still laughing at it.

Let's hope more people will help friends/family/peers make the move. The above story is inspiring. █