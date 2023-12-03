While most programming languages and databases support timezone-aware DateTime data types out of the box, it is quite common to see date/time information stored in a Unix epoch timestamp format. Even experienced software engineers sometimes struggle to choose the best format for the use case. This article aims to help make that decision easier and to clarify common misconceptions about managing time in geographically distributed systems.

When talking about calendars, dates, and times it’s easy to get disoriented without clear terminology. After all, most people usually don’t think about things like time zones in their daily life. Even if you travel often, or work in a distributed team, your intuition is still likely local-first.