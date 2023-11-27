DistroWatch Archive Shows Declining Interest in Ubuntu, Growing Popularity of Other Rising Stars

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2023



THE rise and fall of distros isn't a new concept or phenomenon. It's actually a healthy shift of power, akin to elections. Transition of authority can limit abuse or prevent an irreversible descent to authoritarianism.

If one goes back in time at DistroWatch, one can see Ubuntu's fall from grace (and from "market" leadership). While we recognise that number of views in DistroWatch may be partly connected to curiosity and intrigue associated with relatively new distros, by 2008 Ubuntu had already been around for ~4 by then.

Here's 2008

5 years later (2013)

10 years later (2018)

This past year

The past 6 months

It is actually good to see shifts in power and influences. Many of the top distros are community-run. █