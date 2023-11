Upgrading Rock/4.3 to Rock/5.0

Users can upgrade their system if they follow the instructions exactly and if the user is willing to deal with any issue arising from users own customization of their system. It’s impossible for other people to know how to fix your own customization so be aware that you will need to get that sorted by yourself. It is much wiser to back up any data, files, ect. you wish to keep and do a fresh install.

