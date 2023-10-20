Mixtile Cluster Box supports four Rockchip RK3588 SBCs connected over PCIe

Tux Machines

Network Usage Fees: The European Commission Plays Politics with the Global Internet

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

Building More Affordable and Reliable Internet Access in the Arctic

Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

Tor Project blog

Torbutton has retired

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

LinuxGizmos.com

CanMV K230 features dual RISC-V processors and KPU

CPU module taps Allwinner T113-i with HiFi4 DSP

Pickup is a small and customizable environmental data logger

Edge AI Panel PC with 2.3TOPS NPU and PoE optional support

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi Imager Gets New Tabbed OS Customization UI, Raspberry Pi 5 Support

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

Ardour 8.1 Open-Source DAW Improves Launchpad Pro Support, Fixes Bugs

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Mixtile Cluster Box supports four Rockchip RK3588 SBCs connected over PCIe

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2023

/Mixtile Cluster Box specifications

The Mixtile Cluster Box is comprised of four Mixtile Blade 3 Pico-ITX single board computers each powered by a Rockchip RK3588 processor and connected over a 4-lane PCIe Gen3 interface through a U.2 to PCIe/SATA breakout board.

The Rockchip RK3588 boards come preloaded with a customized Linux system with Kubernetes, and it’s possible to control each Mixtile Blade from OpenWrt using a command called nodectl with the following options...

Read on

