Mixtile Cluster Box supports four Rockchip RK3588 SBCs connected over PCIe
The Mixtile Cluster Box is comprised of four Mixtile Blade 3 Pico-ITX single board computers each powered by a Rockchip RK3588 processor and connected over a 4-lane PCIe Gen3 interface through a U.2 to PCIe/SATA breakout board.
The Rockchip RK3588 boards come preloaded with a customized Linux system with Kubernetes, and it’s possible to control each Mixtile Blade from OpenWrt using a command called nodectl with the following options...