Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack and BSD Now
-
Linux in the Ham Shack ☛ Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #520: Raspberry Jam
Hello and welcome to the 520th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short-topics episode, the hosts discuss several open source and ham radio topics. Topics include: student …
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 529: Adapt, adopt, diffuse
Adopting FreeBSD as Your Open Source Operating System, How Hard is it to Adapt a Memory Allocator to CHERI, Running Stable Diffusion on FreeBSD, Self-hosting Pixelfed on OpenBSD, Time Capsule instance using Samba, FreeBSD, and ZFS, and more