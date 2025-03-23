EndeavourOS Mercury Neo Launches with KDE Plasma 6.3, NVIDIA 570, and Mesa 25

Our refresh release, Mercury Neo, is now available with updated core packages for the offline installation option and the live environment and a few bug fixes and improvements for the online installation option.

After Mercury was released on February 10th, we received a lot of valuable feedback from new and experienced users, for which we are incredibly thankful. Without that feedback we can’t move forward, so keep sending us those, no matter how trivial it might seem. We will always respond to your feedback, whether we are capable or not of addressing the issue or adding a new feature in our future releases.

There were some minor issues and upstream changes reported that were fixed through our Hotfix feature that Mercury received, but the fixes and features we are presenting with this refresh release needed a new ISO.