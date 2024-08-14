Back End/Databases: PostgreSQL, BeaconDB, and More
-
Tim Bray ☛ Basic Infrastructure
“Basic”? · So, what I want for decentralized social media is computers and storage “in the cloud”, as in I don’t want to have to visit them physically. But I don’t need them to be very fast or to be any more reliable than modern server and disk hardware generally are. I do need some sort of effective backup/restore facility, and I want good solid modern authentication.
And, of course, I want this to be a whole lot cheaper than the “enterprise”-facing public cloud. Because I’m not an enterprise.
-
Geshan ☛ How to insert multiple rows in Postgres using two useful methods
The PostgreSQL database, lovingly known as Postgres, is a powerful open-source database management system. Developers adore it for its robustness, reliability, and expressive SQL (Structured Query Language) capabilities. Often, when working with Postgres, you'll need to insert multiple rows into a table. While the single-row INSERT statement might be the first thing that pops into your mind, there are more efficient approaches when dealing with large amounts of data. In this blog post, you will dive deep into two powerful methods that can significantly streamline the process of inserting multiple rows in Postgres. Let's get started!
-
Peter Eisentraut ☛ The new PostgreSQL 17 make dist
I think this is progress, if you care about software supply chain integrity. (It’s also a relief if you care about maintaining the build system.) There are certainly more things that could be done. One thing mentioned above is that reproducible builds don’t work for PostgreSQL in all situations. My understanding is that this needs to be fixed elsewhere, though. Another topic is more traceability about how things get into the Git repository. The make dist change only ensures that once code is in the Git repository, you can trace it from there, ideally all the way to the end user installation. There are, of course, various technical and social processes in the PostgreSQL developer community that monitor the integrity of the source code, but there is nothing currently that checks in a computerized, cryptographic way the origin of what goes into the Git repository. So something like signed commits might be worth looking into in the future in order to improve this further.
-
Medevel ☛ Deploying a Laravel PHP App with PostgreSQL Using Docker and Docker Compose
Deploying a Laravel PHP application with a PostgreSQL database using Docker and Docker Compose is an efficient way to manage and scale web applications.
-
Konstantin Tutsch ☛ How-To Use BeaconDB as Your Geolocation Provider on Linux
On March 13, 2024, Mozilla decided to retire their geolocation service and database.1
This is probably the reason you are currently reading this post and I can also safely assume that your system is not able to locate itself anymore. No worries though, there's a quick fix.
It's BeaconDB! An open-source alternative to the Mozilla Location Service. It's still in an experimental stage, but already pretty mature. And to our luck, also uses the same request format as Mozilla.2