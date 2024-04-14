Lakka 5.0 Released for Retro Gaming Enthusiasts

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2024



Lakka, the lightweight operating system aimed at converting small computers like the Raspberry Pi into full-blown retro game consoles, recently hit version 5.0. This new release adds many updates and improvements that promise to further refine fans’ gaming experience of classic titles.

The core of Lakka 5.0 is based on LibreELEC 11.0, ensuring a stable and efficient operating environment. Major changes in this release include updated RetroArch, a frontend for emulators, game engines, and media players, to version 1.17.0. It is the backbone of Lakka’s gaming experience, allowing a polished interface and support for many emulator cores.

