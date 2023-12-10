Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Fake Lockdown Mode, New GNU/Linux RAT, Hey Hi (AI) Jailbreak, Country’s DNS Hijacked
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: fake Lockdown Mode, a new GNU/Linux RAT, jailbreaking AI, and an entire country’s DNS hijacked.
Security Week ☛ Android, Linux, Fashion Company Apple Devices Exposed to Bluetooth Keystroke Injection Attacks
A Bluetooth authentication bypass allows attackers to connect to vulnerable Android, Linux, and Fashion Company Apple devices and inject keystrokes.
Bruce Schneier ☛ New Bluetooth Attack
New attack breaks forward secrecy in Bluetooth.
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack on Irish Utility Cuts Off Water Supply for Two Days
Hackers launched a cyberattack on an Irish water utility, causing disruption and leaving people without water for two days.
Security Week ☛ WordPress 6.4.2 Patches Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
WordPress 6.4.2 patches a flaw that could be chained with another vulnerability to execute arbitrary code.
WordPress ☛ The Month in WordPress – November 2023
November is usually a busy month for the WordPress project, and this year is no different. Following the empowering release of WordPress 6.4, the energy continues to build, setting the stage for the anticipated State of the Word and upcoming projects.
NVISO Labs ☛ RPC or Not, Here We Log: Preventing Exploitation and Abuse with RPC Firewall
Welcome, readers, to the first installment of our blog series “Preventing Exploitation and Abuse with the RPC Firewall”.In this post, we’ll delve into how to create rules for the RPC firewall and how to deploy them onto our servers.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Friday Squid Blogging: Influencer Accidentally Posts Restaurant Table QR Ordering Code
Another rare security + squid story: [...]