Pactus, Transmission, Motrix, Pidgin, and Other Software
Medium ☛ HOW TO RUN A PACTUS NODE ON A LINUX SERVER
Pactus is built on the principle that a fair and transparent system can only be achieved through decentralization. Unlike many other blockchain platforms, Pactus aims to eliminate the potential for centralization and manipulation by removing the need for delegation and miners. This allows anyone to become a part of the ecosystem and ensures that the platform remains truly decentralized.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Transmission 4.0.5 Released with Another Batch of Bug Fixes
Transmission, Ubuntu’s default BitTorrent client, announced a new bug-fix 4.0.5 release a day ago. The release fixed the following bugs: the IP address field in UDP announces were not encoded in network byte order.
Linux Links ☛ Motrix – full-featured download manager
Motrix is billed as a full-featured download manager. It's written mostly in JavaScript and offers cross-platform support.
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: The scourge of Electron, the nostalgia of Pidgin
For reasons I won't go into right now, I've spent some of this year working on a refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 260. Despite it being relatively underpowered, I love almost everything about it.
Unfortunately the model I bought has 8G RAM which turned out to be more limiting than I thought it would be. You can do incredible things with 8G of RAM: incredible, wondrous things. And most of my work, whether that's wrangling containers, hacking on OpenJDK, or complex Haskell projects, are manageable.
Where it falls down is driving the modern scourge: Electron, and by proxy, lots of modern IM tools: Slack (urgh), Discord (where one of my main IRC social communities moved to), WhatsApp Web1 and even Signal Desktop.