Hold Off Debian Upgrades: Kernel 6.1.64 ext4 Bug Alert
The scheduled release of Debian 12.3 today has been put on hold. This decision came after a bug was found in Linux kernel 6.1.64-1, which was linked to possible data corruption on systems with an ext4 file system.
The developers have issued an urgent advisory to users, especially cautioning those with unattended-upgrades configured on their systems.
The bug, documented under the identifier #1057843, poses a risk of data corruption. As a result, the team responsible for the 12.3 image release has decided to postpone the rollout to address these critical fixes.
The Original Post:
Debian 12.3 image release delayed
Due to an issue in the ext4 file system with data corruption in kernel 6.1.64-1, we are pausing the planned Debian 12.3 point release images for today while we attend to fixes.
Please do not upgrade any systems at this time, we urge caution for users with UnattendedUpgrades configured.
For more information please refer to Debian bug report #1057843