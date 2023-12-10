Hold Off Debian Upgrades: Kernel 6.1.64 ext4 Bug Alert

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2023,

updated Dec 10, 2023



The scheduled release of Debian 12.3 today has been put on hold. This decision came after a bug was found in Linux kernel 6.1.64-1, which was linked to possible data corruption on systems with an ext4 file system.

The developers have issued an urgent advisory to users, especially cautioning those with unattended-upgrades configured on their systems.

The bug, documented under the identifier #1057843, poses a risk of data corruption. As a result, the team responsible for the 12.3 image release has decided to postpone the rollout to address these critical fixes.

Read on

The Original Post: