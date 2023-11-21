Midnight Heist - Looting and Zombies, Reviewed on GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2023



>Midnight Heist, developed and published by MediaTale, promises to deliver a Heist meets Horror game, sadly I felt neither. Monotonous looting meets Tag would be a better description. As a thief, you break into an office and start opening drawers to collect _(junk)loot, or plugging into computers to get “data”. At some point the security guard, strangely a zombie-like entity, decides it is time to work and patrols around. The game ends when you leave or are tagged by the zombie. Rinse and repeat, à la Sisyphus, to unlock cosmetics with your rewards. You play this 3D game in the first person, using a mouse and keyboard to aim your tools, move around and interact with objects. You point to drawers and press E to open, if there is junk inside you can pick, after a few dozen drawers you start to think why someone would make this annoying repetitive task the core mechanic, it is beyond my understanding. The other core loop is tapping into computers to download “data” with one of your gadgets, a phone, to start a hacking minigame after some loading. They are simple puzzles like connecting dots, solving single digits sum or pressing a button at the right time. There are many computers per level, it just feels like I bought a crossword magazine to pass the time.

