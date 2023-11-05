today's howtos
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Go on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
If you’re looking to install Go on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or its older stable release, GNU/Linux Mint 20, you’re preparing to work with a programming language renowned for its efficiency and ease of use. Go, or Golang is a statically typed language developed at Google, designed with modern computing in mind.
Binary Stars in LibreOffice Sky: Impress and Draw Guides 7.6 Released !
The community documentation team is happy to announce the immediate availability of the Impress Guide 7.6 and Draw Guide 7.6. The guides are updated to the latest LibreOffice release as a community effort to keep our literature sharp and up to date.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Clonezilla on Debian 12. Clonezilla, a powerful open-source disk imaging and cloning tool, is a safeguard for your precious data. Whether you need to create backups of your entire system or migrate your system to a new drive, Clonezilla has your back.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Pale Moon on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
If you’re looking to install Pale Moon on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or GNU/Linux Mint 20, you’re choosing a browser designed with a focus on privacy and the ability to customize.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Brightness Controller on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Are you looking to manage your display settings on GNU/Linux Mint? Then, learning how to install Brightness Controller on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or its older stable release, GNU/Linux Mint 20, can be a game-changer.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MyPaint on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
For digital artists using GNU/Linux Mint, MyPaint is a top-tier choice for digital painting. This open-source application is tailored to mimic the feel of the actual painting, backed by a suite of customizable tools and features that cater to both novices and professional artists.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Liquorix Kernel on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
For those looking to boost their system’s performance on GNU/Linux Mint, installing the Liquorix Kernel on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or its older stable release, GNU/Linux Mint 20, could be a game-changer.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Monit on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
To enhance system reliability and minimize downtime, you can install Monit on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. Monit is a small Open Source utility for managing and monitoring Unix systems.
How to Install Grafana on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS Linux
Create your monitoring platform by installing open-source Grafana on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 GNU/Linux server for data visualization, monitoring, and observability.
Real Linux User ☛ How to easily create backups in GNU/Linux with Pika Backup
Making backups of both your system files and your personal files is extremely important. Thinking about a good backup strategy is of fundamental significance.
The New Stack ☛ Start Developing with Rocky GNU/Linux as a Docker Container
I tend to default to Ubuntu as my go-to OS for Docker containers.
FOSSLinux ☛ Tcpdump unpacked: Networking diagnostics in GNU/Linux made easy
Tcpdump is Linux's premier network packet analyzer. Grasp its full potential as we break down its usage, from basic syntax to advanced captures, through hands-on examples.
Real Linux User ☛ 21 best things to do after installing GNU/Linux Mint – GNU/Linux Mint 21.2 edition
Although GNU/Linux Mint runs out-of-the-box mostly as a charm, there are always things that need to be done or can be done...
XDA ☛ Linux permissions guide: Everything you need to know
There are different file permissions on Linux and in distributions like Ubuntu and Fedora. Each permission can specify who can access a file or a directory. It's often critical for the security of your operating system. You can view the permissions by using a terminal, which is why it is important to understand the permissions and what they mean. In this guide, we'll dive into it for you.
XDA ☛ How to install MySQL on Ubuntu
There are a lot of development tools you can use on Ubuntu, and one of them is MySQL. We're sure you're familiar with it, but MySQL is one of the most popular relational database management systems. It's open source, and it sits behind other products like Oracle Database, which means MySQL also works on Ubuntu. To install it, you'll just need to run a few commands in the terminal. We're here to guide you through the process.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Run a Program Periodically Using the Watch Command on Linux
Sometimes, you need to repeatedly run a command or a program to monitor various aspects of your system, like ongoing processes, disk space usage, or user logins. The Linux watch command lets you automate these tasks without having to manually run them again and again.