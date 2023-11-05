Programming Leftovers
-
Unix Sheikh ☛ The proper design process in web development
Today web developers are told that in order to do so-called modern web development they need to use JavaScript frameworks because they are an essential part of modern front-end web development. What a load of rubbish!
-
Unix Men ☛ Intellectual Property Rights and GNU/Linux Development [Ed: There is no such thing as "Intellectual [sic] Property [sic] Rights" [sic] - it is a misleading misnomer. "Using contract drafting software, can help manage legally sound contributions" is the part of the article that seems like linkspam, maybe even the whole purpose of this 'article'.]
As we delve into the realm of GNU/Linux development, understanding Intellectual Property (IP) Rights becomes critical. Navigating this maze can ensure a fair, respectful, and legally sound environment within the global open-source community. This article aims to provide valuable insights into IP laws and how they intersect with the world of GNU/Linux development.
-
Hackaday ☛ Learn Forth On The Commodore VIC-20
Although BASIC was most commonly used on home computers like the Commodore VIC-20, it was possible to write programs in other languages, such as Forth. Conveniently, all it took to set up a Forth development system was inserting the cartridge into the VIC-20 and powering it on, with the VIC-FORTH cartridge by [Tom Zimmer] being a popular choice for the Commodore VIC-20. In a recent video, the [My Developer Thoughts] YouTube channel covers Forth development using this cartridge.
-
Perl
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ How to Make a Data Science Portfolio Website (in Under 15 Minutes with R)
Hey guys, welcome back to my R-tips newsletter. In today’s R-Tip, I’m sharing how I made my professional data science portfolio in under 15 minutes.
-
Rlang ☛ Bad map
-
Rlang ☛ Improve your maps in one line of code changing map projections
Did you ever think why we (okay, I’m clearly biased, maybe just many of us, humans) love maps so much? Why do they often work so much better than other types of dataviz?
-