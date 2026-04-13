news
Debian Developers' Reports and UmbrelOS (Based on Debian)
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Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in March 2026
My Debian contributions this month were all sponsored by Freexian.
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Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: littler 0.3.23 on CRAN: Mostly Internal Fixes
The twentyfourth release of littler as a landed on CRAN just now, following in the now twenty-one year history (!!) as a (initially non-CRAN) package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined
This release, which comes just two months after the previous 0.3.22 release that brought a few new features, is mostly internal.
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CNX Software ☛ UmbrelOS – A Debian-based personal home cloud OS with a slick user interface
UmbrelOS is a Debian-based home cloud OS with a neat web-based interface that works on devices like Raspberry Pi SBCs, mini PCs, old computers, and more. Having been first released in 2020, the OS is not exactly new, but I only discovered it today after noticing it was one of the supported operating systems for the Pironman 5 Pro Max enclosure for the Raspberry Pi 5. It initially launched as a tool for running a Bitcoin full node on a Raspberry Pi easily, but eventually turned into a home cloud OS that competes against other open-source solutions such as OpenMediaVault or CasaOS/ZimaOS.