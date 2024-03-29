Latest LWN Articles Outside Paywall: Kernel and Programming Focus
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ The first half of the 6.9 merge window
As of this writing, just over 4,900 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline for the 6.9 release. This work includes the usual array of changes all over the kernel tree; read on for a summary of the most significant work merged during the first part of the 6.9 merge window.
LWN ☛ Toward a real "too small to fail" rule
Kernel developers have long been told that any attempt to allocate memory might fail, so their code must be prepared for memory to be unavailable. Informally, though, the kernel's memory-management subsystem implements a policy whereby requests below a certain size will not fail (in process context, at least), regardless of how tight memory may be. A recent discussion on the linux-mm list has looked at the idea of making the "too small to fail" rule a policy that developers can rely on.
The kernel is unable to use virtual memory, so it is strictly bound by the amount of physical memory in the system. Depending on what sort of workload is running, that memory could be tied up in various ways and unavailable for allocation elsewhere. Allowing allocation requests to fail gives the kernel the freedom to avoid making things worse when memory pressure is high.
There are some downsides to failing an allocation request, of course. Whatever operation needed that memory will also be likely to fail, and that failure will probably propagate out to user space, resulting in disgruntled users. There is also a significant chance that the kernel will not handle the allocation failure properly, even if the developers have been properly diligent. Failure paths can be hard to test; many of those paths in the kernel may never have been executed and, as a consequence, many are likely to have bugs. Unwinding an operation halfway through can be a complex business, which is not the kind of task one wants to see entrusted to untested code.
Python
-
LWN ☛ "Real" anonymous functions for Python
There are a number of different language-enhancement ideas that crop up with some regularity in the Python community; many of them have been debated and shot down multiple times over the years. When one inevitably arises anew, it can sometimes be difficult to tamp it down, even if it is unlikely that the idea will go any further than the last N times it cropped up. A recent discussion about "real" anonymous functions follows a somewhat predictable path, but there are still reasons to participate in vetting these "new" ideas, despite the tiresome, repetitive nature of the exercise—examples of recurring feature ideas that were eventually adopted definitely exist.
At the end of January, Dan D'Avella asked why Python did not have ""real anonymous functions a la JavaScript or Rust"". While Python functions are regular objects that can be assigned to a variable or passed to another function, that is not reflected in the syntax for the language, in his opinion. There is, of course, lambda, ""but its usefulness is quite limited and its syntax is frankly a bit cumbersome"". He wondered if more flexible, full-on anonymous functions had been proposed before, saying that he had not found any PEPs of that nature.
Rust
-
LWN ☛ Cranelift code generation comes to Rust
Cranelift is an Apache-2.0-licensed code-generation backend being developed as part of the Wasmtime runtime for WebAssembly. In October 2023, the Rust project made Cranelift available as an optional component in its nightly toolchain. Users can now use Cranelift as the code-generation backend for debug builds of projects written in Rust, making it an opportune time to look at what makes Cranelift different. Cranelift is designed to compete with existing compilers by generating code more quickly than they can, thanks to a stripped-down design that prioritizes only the most important optimizations.
Fast compiler times are one of the many things that users want from their programming languages. Compile times have been a source of complaints about Rust (and other languages that use LLVM) for some time, despite continuing steady progress by the Rust and LLVM projects. Additionally, a compiler that produces code quickly enough is potentially viable in applications where it currently makes more sense to use an interpreter. All of these factors are cause to think that a compiler that focuses on speed of compilation, rather than the speed of the produced code, could be valuable.
