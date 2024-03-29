Latest LWN Articles Outside Paywall: Kernel and Programming Focus

Kernel developers have long been told that any attempt to allocate memory might fail, so their code must be prepared for memory to be unavailable. Informally, though, the kernel's memory-management subsystem implements a policy whereby requests below a certain size will not fail (in process context, at least), regardless of how tight memory may be. A recent discussion on the linux-mm list has looked at the idea of making the "too small to fail" rule a policy that developers can rely on.

The kernel is unable to use virtual memory, so it is strictly bound by the amount of physical memory in the system. Depending on what sort of workload is running, that memory could be tied up in various ways and unavailable for allocation elsewhere. Allowing allocation requests to fail gives the kernel the freedom to avoid making things worse when memory pressure is high.

There are some downsides to failing an allocation request, of course. Whatever operation needed that memory will also be likely to fail, and that failure will probably propagate out to user space, resulting in disgruntled users. There is also a significant chance that the kernel will not handle the allocation failure properly, even if the developers have been properly diligent. Failure paths can be hard to test; many of those paths in the kernel may never have been executed and, as a consequence, many are likely to have bugs. Unwinding an operation halfway through can be a complex business, which is not the kind of task one wants to see entrusted to untested code.