Immich 1.122 Brings HDR Video Support in the Mobile App
After a long break, Immich is back with a bang, unveiling version 1.122, packed with an array of fresh features and bug fixes.
The most striking feature of the new release is the introduction of HDR video support for the mobile app. High Dynamic Range videos are now displayed in their full dynamic range, leveraging the device’s native video players.
This feature adds a touch of vibrancy to your video memories, making them more colorful and visually engaging. Just note, if any videos seem warped, logging out and logging back in should solve the problem—this is a one-time fix, and new installations shouldn’t face this issue.
Remote machine learning, used for things like smart searches and face detection, has always been a highlight of Immich, allowing users to harness the power of their high-performance gaming PCs for processing. However, requiring constant uptime from these machines could be a hassle.