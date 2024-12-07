WINE Release: Wine 10.0-rc1/Wine staging 10.0-rc1

The world of Windows application compatibility on Linux has just reached a new milestone. The Wine team has unveiled Wine 10.0-rc1, the very first release candidate for the highly anticipated Wine 10.0. This isn’t just another update -- it’s the beginning of the yearly code freeze, a crucial period where the team hones the software to perfection. Enthusiasts and developers are encouraged to put this release to the test and report any bugs, ensuring the final 10.0 version shines.

Wine 10.0-rc1 isn’t playing it safe. It brings several key upgrades and features that signal serious progress. Among the highlights, the bundled vkd3d has been updated to version 1.14, promising improved Direct3D 12 support. Meanwhile, the Mono engine has been upgraded to version 9.4.0, delivering better .NET compatibility. There’s also an initial version of a Bluetooth driver, a major leap toward better hardware interaction.