WINE Release: Wine 10.0-rc1/Wine staging 10.0-rc1

The world of Windows application compatibility on Linux has just reached a new milestone. The Wine team has unveiled Wine 10.0-rc1, the very first release candidate for the highly anticipated Wine 10.0. This isn’t just another update -- it’s the beginning of the yearly code freeze, a crucial period where the team hones the software to perfection. Enthusiasts and developers are encouraged to put this release to the test and report any bugs, ensuring the final 10.0 version shines.
Wine 10.0-rc1 isn’t playing it safe. It brings several key upgrades and features that signal serious progress. Among the highlights, the bundled vkd3d has been updated to version 1.14, promising improved Direct3D 12 support. Meanwhile, the Mono engine has been upgraded to version 9.4.0, delivering better .NET compatibility. There’s also an initial version of a Bluetooth driver, a major leap toward better hardware interaction.
Wine 10.0-rc1
The Wine development release 10.0-rc1 is now available.
This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 10.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make the final 10.0 as good as possible.
Mailing list ARChives ☛ Wine staging 10.0-rc1 release
Summary since last release * Rebased to current wine 10.0-rc1 (350 patches are applied to wine vanilla)
Upstreamed (Either directly from staging or fixed with a similar patch). * windows.networking.connectivity: Add stub dll. * indows.networking.connectivity: Implement IActivationFactory stubs. * windows.networking.connectivity: Implement INetworkInformationStatics stubs. * windows.networking.connectivity: Implement INetworkInformationStatics GetInternetConnectionProfile. * windows.networking.connectivity: IConnectionProfile GetNetworkConnectivityLevel always return internet access.
Removed (No longer required). * None
Added: * None
Updated: * vkd3d-latest
Where can you help * Run Steam/Battle.net/GOG/UPlay/Epic * Test your favorite game. * Test your favorite applications. * Improve staging patches and get them accepted upstream. * Suggest patches to be included in staging.
As always, if you find a bug, please report it via https://bugs.winehq.org
