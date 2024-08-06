Windows TCO: Ransomware, CrowdStrike, Cyberattacks
-
RTL ☛ Olympic venue among 40 museums hit by ransomware attack: French police source
The Grand Palais, which is hosting Olympic events in Paris, and around 40 other museums in France were victims of a ransomware attack at the weekend, police sources told AFP Monday.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Cybersecurity tool sprawl is out of control - and it's only going to get worse
Any chief information officer who assembled a portfolio of 130 discrete products to address a single problem would probably be accused of mismanagement. But when the problem is cybersecurity, they’re more likely to be seen as prudent.
That’s the number of products the average enterprise has assembled to protect its infrastructure, applications and data, according to Palo Alto Networks Inc. Other estimates place the number at between 70 and 90. Either way, the cybersecurity product sprawl is out of control, and research indicates that the situation will only worsen.
-
India Times ☛ CrowdStrike rejects Delta Air Lines claims over flight woes
Delta CEO Ed Bastian said last week the outage had cost the U.S. airline $500 million and that it planned to take legal action to get compensation from the cybersecurity [sic] firm.
-
The Record ☛ CrowdStrike vows to ‘respond aggressively’ to Delta litigation
Lawyers for embattled cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike struck back at Delta Air Lines over the company’s public legal threats following the global software outage that caused thousands of flights to be canceled and delayed.
In a letter published on Sunday, CrowdStrike lawyer Michael Carlinsky said the company is “highly disappointed by Delta’s suggestion that CrowdStrike acted inappropriately and strongly rejects any allegation that it was grossly negligent or committed willful misconduct.”
-
The Record ☛ Cyberattack cost more than $17 million, Key Tronic tells regulators
On May 6, the printed circuit board assembly fabricator first detected unusual activity on its servers, leading it to shut down operations in Mexico and the U.S. for two weeks “during remediation efforts.”
The Black Basta ransomware group claimed the attack on its website and leaked what it claimed was sensitive Key Tronic data.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ CrowdStrike points finger back at Delta after airline threatened to sue over outages
It’s the latest shoe to drop in the drama that began last month when a CrowdStrike Falcon update caused millions of Microsoft computers to malfunction.
The incident hit airlines particularly hard, with Delta struggling most of all. CEO Ed Bastian said last week that Delta is “heavy with both” CrowdStrike and Microsoft and that the incident has cost the airline $500 million, leading the company to retain Boies’ services.