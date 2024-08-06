Windows TCO: Ransomware, CrowdStrike, Cyberattacks

Any chief information officer who assembled a portfolio of 130 discrete products to address a single problem would probably be accused of mismanagement. But when the problem is cybersecurity, they’re more likely to be seen as prudent.

That’s the number of products the average enterprise has assembled to protect its infrastructure, applications and data, according to Palo Alto Networks Inc. Other estimates place the number at between 70 and 90. Either way, the cybersecurity product sprawl is out of control, and research indicates that the situation will only worsen.