Keep Track on Your Internet Speed with MySpeed, Here’s How

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 06, 2024



We all use some ISP, and our internet speed can vary depending on our chosen plan. Unfortunately, sometimes, we’ve all faced situations where our internet speed was slower than usual.

In such situations, it’s really useful to have a tool that automatically checks and records our internet speed regularly. This way, we can look back and see when our internet was working fine, and there were issues.

Enter MySpeed, versatile, free & open-source speed test analysis software with features for effectively monitoring and analyzing your internet speed.