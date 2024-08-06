Tux Machines

Asus N97T-IM-A Fanless Thin Mini-ITX with Intel N97 Processor and Dual GbE Ports

Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.

MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

Snapdragon Dev Kit Now Available for Pre-Order at $899.00

The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

Keep Track on Your Internet Speed with MySpeed, Here’s How

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 06, 2024

The default dashboard view

Keep Track on Your Internet Speed with MySpeed, Here's How

We all use some ISP, and our internet speed can vary depending on our chosen plan. Unfortunately, sometimes, we’ve all faced situations where our internet speed was slower than usual.

In such situations, it’s really useful to have a tool that automatically checks and records our internet speed regularly. This way, we can look back and see when our internet was working fine, and there were issues.

Enter MySpeed, versatile, free & open-source speed test analysis software with features for effectively monitoring and analyzing your internet speed.

Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant
Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
Linux 6.11-rc2
rc1 had a fair number of annoying small build or test failures
Amarok 3.1 Released with Updated Last.fm Plugin, Last.fm Similar Artists Applet
Amarok 3.1 has been released for this open-source and free music player advancing the work on the Qt 6 / KDE Frameworks 6 port and introducing several improvements.
Systemd-Free Nitrux 3.6 Arrives with NVIDIA 560 Driver, Latest NVIDIA GSP Firmware
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, immutable, and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution.
 
Enter MySpeed, versatile, free & open-source speed test analysis software with features for effectively monitoring and analyzing your internet speed
GNOME Now Has an Official Extension for Legacy Tray Icons
As part of every GNOME release (spanning GNOME Shell, Mutter, core apps, etc) is an official set of GNOME Shell extensions
Microsoft Azure outage takes down services across North America
Microsoft has mitigated an Azure outage that lasted more than two hours and took down multiple services for customers across North and Latin America
GNU Binutils 2.43 Released
We are pleased to announce that version 2.43 of the GNU Binutils project
Computer security is a political struggle
Of course real industry is very important, and it is part of human progress
I Stopped Using Linux for a Year, Here's What Brought Me Back
For most of the past year, I took a break from Linux to experiment with using other form factors as my primary work device
Fractal 8 Released: The Linux Matrix Messaging App Gets Better!
A new upgrade has landed for Matrix users
Review: Linux Mint 22
The Linux Mint distribution is often regarded as one of the more beginner friendly Linux distributions and has occasionally be labelled "Ubuntu done right
Software support is extensive with SDKs for both Linux and Debian operating systems provided by MYIR
StarBook 7: Linux-based laptop now available with Core Ultra 7 165H and matte 4K display
The Linux-based StarBook 7 can now be configured with Intel's new Meteor Lake chips. Key specs include a 14-inch 4K screen, up to 96 GB RAM/4 TB storage, a 65 Wh battery and a variety of Linux distros to choose from.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 4th, 2024
The 199th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 4th, 2024.
Users Of Android 13 Or Newer Warned As Treacherous New Threat Emerges
The Linux-based StarBook 7 can now be configured with Intel's new Meteor Lake chips
KDE, Kubuntu, Debian: Weekly progress report Qt6 updates
Thankfully no tragedies to report this week
Top 10 Linux Distributions to Replace Windows 11
This article highlights 10 excellent GNU/Linux distributions that offer a great alternative to Microsoft's OS
This week in KDE: Discover and more
It was a big week for Discover, which received multiple UI improvements, performance enhancements
PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All
Meet PG Back Web, a fresh open-source project that offers a hassle-free PostgreSQL automatic backup solution via a sleek web interface
PeaZip 9.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Adds Internal Drag and Drop Features
PeaZip 9.9 has been released today for this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software featuring both GTK and Qt graphical user interfaces.
Want to Go Next-Level in Linux? Advanced Terms Explained
Modern-day Linux is super user-friendly, but to unlock its full potential, you need to familiarize yourself with some advanced concepts
Linux Handheld Packs Dual Batteries So It’s Never Out Of Juice
Now, all it takes is a Raspberry Pi and an off-the-shelf TFT display, as [ZitaoTech] shows us
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: sed
This article spotlights alternative tools to sed
KStars 3.7.2 Released
KStars v3.7.2 is released on 2024.08.03 for Windows, MacOS & Linux
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.3, Linux 6.6.44, and Linux 6.1.103
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.3 kernel
Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024
It runs on Debian Linux, offering a versatile and familiar operating system environment for developers
Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter
Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter
I ran an operating system from the RAM - here's how it went
Installing the OS comes last in PC-building. Flash ISO to USB for Linux. Can run Linux on live USB before storage drive install.
