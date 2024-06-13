PostgreSQL: PGDay UK 2024 and wal2mongo v1.0.7
PostgreSQL ☛ Registration open for PGDay UK 2024, September 11th, London, England
The discount code EARLYBIRD may be used by up to 20 attendees, so register quickly if you want to save a few quid!
Sponsor the event and take your chance to present your services or products to the PostgreSQL community - or see it as a give-back opportunity. The benefactor sponsorship level also includes a free entrance ticket.
PostgreSQL ☛ wal2mongo v1.0.7 is released
HighGo Software is pleased to announce the first GitHub community release of wal2mongo v1.0.7, which can be used to replicate PostgreSQL database changes to an output format that can be directly fed into the mongo client tool to achieve logical replication between PostgreSQl and MongoDB. Wal2mongo plugin is useful for a case where PostgreSQL is used as the main raw data source to collect data from outside world but MongoDB is used internally for data analytics purposes. Manual data migration between PostgreSQL and MongoDB poses a lot of potential problem and having a logical decoding plugin like wal2mongo can help reduce the data migration complexity between the two databases.