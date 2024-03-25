GNU World Order, Destination Linux, Free Software Security Podcast, and LINUX Unplugged
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 557
Destination Linux 363: PipeWire Interview with Wim Taymans, Revolutionizing Audio & Video on Linux
On this week’s episode, we have a special guest joining us to discuss his work with making our lives better in GNU/Linux audio. Of course, this work has helped everyone at this point, but ever since it was first usable in Fedora we’ve been singing the praises of PipeWire, and Wim Taymans is joining us this week for an interview about the project that has revolutionized how GNU/Linux handles multimedia.
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast/Josh Bressers: Episode 421 – CISA’s new SSDF attestation form
Josh and Kurt talk about the new SSDF attestation form from CISA. The current form isn’t very complicated, and the SSDF has a lot of room for interpretation. But this is the start of something big. It’s going to take a long time to see big changes in supply chain security, but we’re confident they will come.
JupiterMedia ☛ Glide like a Goose, Honk like a Moose | LINUX Unplugged 555 LIVE! 555