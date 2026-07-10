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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2026



Quoting: Linux Mint vs Ubuntu: This is the better option for Linux newcomers in 2026 —

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Linux newcomers in 2026 have a much easier time than people did 10 or 15 years ago. You no longer need to install Linux with one hand on a wiki page and the other hand praying to the bootloader gods. Most major distros now install cleanly, detect hardware well, and give you a working desktop in under half an hour.

Still, the first choice matters. For most people trying Linux for the first time, that choice often comes down to Ubuntu and Linux Mint. Ubuntu is the most famous one. It is the name you see in tutorials, developer guides, cloud documentation, and YouTube videos. Linux Mint is the quieter recommendation. It is the distro people suggest when someone says, "I want Linux, but I also want my laptop to behave like a normal computer."

Both are good, which makes the choice tricky. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS brings a newer long-term support base, a polished GNOME desktop, and strong ecosystem support. Linux Mint 22.x continues Mint's usual focus on stability, familiarity, and desktop comfort.