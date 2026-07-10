WINSYSTEMS’ SBC-477 PowerTier Series is a family of compact rugged single board computers for industrial and MIL/COTS applications, combining 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors with DDR5 memory, dual Ethernet, Mini PCIe expansion, TPM 2.0 security, and extended-temperature operation.

LILYGO has listed two compact development boards for wireless IoT applications: the T-Display C5, a small ESP32-C5-based board with a color LCD and dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and the T-Echo Card, a rugged LoRa-enabled device with GNSS, Bluetooth, NFC, solar charging, and an IP66-rated enclosure.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.

Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.7, the PipeWire 1.6.8 release fixes a data race in JACK’s jack_port_get_buffer() function that could cause lost MIDI events in the Ardour DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when called from concurrent threads, and adds normalize and latency options to the SOFA filter.

Coming a month and a half after Wireshark 4.6.6, the Wireshark 4.6.7 release updates support for the ALC, BACapp, C2P, Catapult DCT2000, COTP, CSN.1, DCERPC, DCERPC MAPI, DCERPC NSPI, DNS, DVB-S2-TABLE, eDonkey, EPL, FC ELS, FMP/NOTIFY, H.265, HiPerConTracer, IEEE 802.11, LLS, MEGACO, MIH, MPEG DSM-CC, MS-WSP, RELOAD, SGP.32, SSH, STANAG 4607, UMTS FP, WOWW, and Z39.50 protocols.

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.