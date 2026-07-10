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Ubuntu 25.10 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.
Therefore, it’s highly recommended that you upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which will receive software updates and security patches for 5 years or up to 10 years with a free Ubuntu Pro account.