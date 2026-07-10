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Ubuntu 25.10 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

PipeWire 1.6.8 Improves JACK/MIDI Support for Ardour, SOFA Filter, and More

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.7, the PipeWire 1.6.8 release fixes a data race in JACK’s jack_port_get_buffer() function that could cause lost MIDI events in the Ardour DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when called from concurrent threads, and adds normalize and latency options to the SOFA filter.

Wireshark 4.6.7 Released with Updated Protocol Support, Bug and Security Fixes

Coming a month and a half after Wireshark 4.6.6, the Wireshark 4.6.7 release updates support for the ALC, BACapp, C2P, Catapult DCT2000, COTP, CSN.1, DCERPC, DCERPC MAPI, DCERPC NSPI, DNS, DVB-S2-TABLE, eDonkey, EPL, FC ELS, FMP/NOTIFY, H.265, HiPerConTracer, IEEE 802.11, LLS, MEGACO, MIH, MPEG DSM-CC, MS-WSP, RELOAD, SGP.32, SSH, STANAG 4607, UMTS FP, WOWW, and Z39.50 protocols.

GStreamer 1.28.5 Multimedia Framework Adds Support for H.266/VVC Decoding

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.

Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Will Fully Support Wayland

The Linux Mint devs have been working hard on making Cinnamon’s Wayland session as stable as possible, and it looks like Cinnamon 6.8 will finally remove the “experimental” status of the Wayland session and fully support Wayland. Here are some of the features they’ve implemented so far:

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO showcases new IoT devices with ESP32-C5 and Nordic nRF52840 MCUs

LILYGO has listed two compact development boards for wireless IoT applications: the T-Display C5, a small ESP32-C5-based board with a color LCD and dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and the T-Echo Card, a rugged LoRa-enabled device with GNSS, Bluetooth, NFC, solar charging, and an IP66-rated enclosure.

WINSYSTEMS SBC-477 PowerTier Series delivers Raptor Lake performance in a rugged SBC design

WINSYSTEMS’ SBC-477 PowerTier Series is a family of compact rugged single board computers for industrial and MIL/COTS applications, combining 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors with DDR5 memory, dual Ethernet, Mini PCIe expansion, TPM 2.0 security, and extended-temperature operation.

Internet Society

Safety Over Bans: Internet Society Challenges App Store Age Verification

Imagine having to provide a government ID before downloading an app to clock in at work, submit homework, check the weather, or access your bank account. Under a new Texas law, that could become a reality for millions of people.

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Ubuntu 25.10 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 10, 2026

Ubuntu 25.10

Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

Therefore, it’s highly recommended that you upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), which will receive software updates and security patches for 5 years or up to 10 years with a free Ubuntu Pro account.

Read on

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