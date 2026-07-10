Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO showcases new IoT devices with ESP32-C5 and Nordic nRF52840 MCUs

LILYGO has listed two compact development boards for wireless IoT applications: the T-Display C5, a small ESP32-C5-based board with a color LCD and dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and the T-Echo Card, a rugged LoRa-enabled device with GNSS, Bluetooth, NFC, solar charging, and an IP66-rated enclosure.

WINSYSTEMS SBC-477 PowerTier Series delivers Raptor Lake performance in a rugged SBC design

WINSYSTEMS’ SBC-477 PowerTier Series is a family of compact rugged single board computers for industrial and MIL/COTS applications, combining 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors with DDR5 memory, dual Ethernet, Mini PCIe expansion, TPM 2.0 security, and extended-temperature operation.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.28 Released with Support for New KRunner Conversion Units

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.

Ubuntu 25.10 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

PipeWire 1.6.8 Improves JACK/MIDI Support for Ardour, SOFA Filter, and More

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.7, the PipeWire 1.6.8 release fixes a data race in JACK’s jack_port_get_buffer() function that could cause lost MIDI events in the Ardour DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when called from concurrent threads, and adds normalize and latency options to the SOFA filter.

Wireshark 4.6.7 Released with Updated Protocol Support, Bug and Security Fixes

Coming a month and a half after Wireshark 4.6.6, the Wireshark 4.6.7 release updates support for the ALC, BACapp, C2P, Catapult DCT2000, COTP, CSN.1, DCERPC, DCERPC MAPI, DCERPC NSPI, DNS, DVB-S2-TABLE, eDonkey, EPL, FC ELS, FMP/NOTIFY, H.265, HiPerConTracer, IEEE 802.11, LLS, MEGACO, MIH, MPEG DSM-CC, MS-WSP, RELOAD, SGP.32, SSH, STANAG 4607, UMTS FP, WOWW, and Z39.50 protocols.

GStreamer 1.28.5 Multimedia Framework Adds Support for H.266/VVC Decoding

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.

Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Will Fully Support Wayland

The Linux Mint devs have been working hard on making Cinnamon’s Wayland session as stable as possible, and it looks like Cinnamon 6.8 will finally remove the “experimental” status of the Wayland session and fully support Wayland. Here are some of the features they’ve implemented so far:

Internet Society

Safety Over Bans: Internet Society Challenges App Store Age Verification

Imagine having to provide a government ID before downloading an app to clock in at work, submit homework, check the weather, or access your bank account. Under a new Texas law, that could become a reality for millions of people.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2026

database

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Will Fully Support Wayland

  
Cinnamon 6.8 will fully support Wayland in the next major Linux Mint release, along with various other improvements and new features.

 
KDE Frameworks 6.28 Released with Support for New KRunner Conversion Units

  
KDE Frameworks 6.28 open-source software suite is out now with support for using the Meta key to trigger KWin’s Overview screen, Kicker/Kickoff improvements, and new KRunner features.


  
 


 
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Android secretly saves every notification you swipe away, and turning it on saved me twice

 
Linux Mint vs Ubuntu: This is the better option for Linux newcomers in 2026

  
Linux newcomers in 2026 have a much easier time than people did 10 or 15 years ago

 
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No Place Like Home [original]

  
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Ubuntu 25.10 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

  
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” has reached end of life on July 9th, 2026, and users are now recommended to upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon”.

 
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Google Photos is finally getting its bottom bar redesign on Android

 
Good news for Linux Mint fans: Full Wayland support is coming to Cinnamon

  
Linux Mint's next Cinnamon release will fully support Wayland

 
PipeWire 1.6.8 Improves JACK/MIDI Support for Ardour, SOFA Filter, and More

  
PipeWire 1.6.8 audio/video server for Linux is now available for download with improved JACK support for Ardour, filter-graph improvements, memory leak fixes, and more.

 
This Linux distro treats your PC like source code—and it almost works

  
Operating systems, Linux or otherwise

 
TUXEDO Computers Plans to Rebase TUXEDO OS on Debian Testing

  
TUXEDO Computers is moving away from Ubuntu and plans to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, but still using the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
I gave Ubuntu another chance, and now I'm tempted to leave Zorin OS behind

  
Early this year, I installed Zorin OS on a couple of older PCs that originally ran Windows 10, and it turned out to be exactly what I needed

 
Linux Mint 23 Getting New Cinnamon Screenshots Tool, Network Improvements

  
Linux Mint 23 is getting a new Cinnamon Screenshots tool, network improvements, Nemo enhancements, theme improvements, and more.

 
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Umbra Linux – lightweight distribution

  
Umbra Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution built from Linux From Scratch (LFS)

 
A brand-new release of Hannah Montana Linux features a KDE Plasma 6 base and a lot of pink

  
The Linux community is full of distro creativity. Some distros are created to solve a specific problem, while others are made for fun

 
An exciting future with the Librem 16

  
With the recent launch of the Librem 16, I’m excited

 
Another German State Swaps Microsoft for ‘Born in the EU’ Open Source

  
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Collabora Office 26.04 Takes On Open Source’s Office Disrupter Wannabes

  
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Wireshark 4.6.7 Released with Updated Protocol Support, Bug and Security Fixes

  
Wireshark 4.6.7 open-source network protocol analyzer is now available for download with updated protocol and capture file support, as well as various bug and security fixes.

 
GStreamer 1.28.5 Multimedia Framework Adds Support for H.266/VVC Decoding

  
GStreamer 1.28.5 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with support for H.266/VVC decoding, HEVC with alpha decoding improvements, and more.

 
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