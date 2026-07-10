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Free and Open Source Software
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VE CMDB - customizable configuration management database
VE CMDB is a simple, lightweight, and highly customizable configuration management database designed to help operations teams manage IT infrastructure, assets, and services.
The software offers flexible model configuration and model relationships, automatic resource discovery, multiple resource views, granular access controls, comprehensive searching, and integrated IP address and data centre infrastructure management functionality.
This is free and open source software.
MaiN_Keyboard - on-screen keyboard
MaiN_Keyboard is an on-screen keyboard designed for KDE Plasma and Wayland. It uses kernel-level keyboard input via uinput to deliver keystrokes without stealing focus from active text fields.
The keyboard offers German, UK English, and US English layouts, adjustable opacity, three interface sizes, and controls for moving the active window between monitors. Settings for size, layout, and opacity are retained between sessions.
This is free and open source software.
Revue - Vue-style terminal user interface framework
Revue is a Vue-style terminal user interface framework for Rust. It brings CSS styling and reactive state management to terminal application development.
The framework provides a large collection of widgets covering layouts, inputs, forms, data display, charts and developer tools. Revue also supports hot reloading, animations and background worker tasks.
This is free and open source software.
SkunkHTML - lightweight static site generator
SkunkHTML is a lightweight static site generator written in F# that offers a simple way to run a blog on GitHub Pages.
Write posts in Markdown and push them to GitHub, with GitHub Actions handling the build and deployment process.
It generates a clean HTML website together with an RSS feed, sitemap, SEO metadata, syntax highlighting, and automatic dark mode support. SkunkHTML also ships with multiple themes and supports optional Giscus comments.
This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
rustunnel - secure tunnelling platform
rustunnel is a secure tunnelling platform that exposes local services through a public server over encrypted connections.
It supports self-hosted deployments as well as a managed service.
This is free and open source software.
rcryptfs - encrypted filesystem project
rcryptfs is an experimental encrypted filesystem project. It can read and write encrypted repositories using common gocryptfs settings.
The software provides FUSE-based mounting on Unix systems and includes a minimal command-line mode for browsing and interacting with the decrypted view.
This is free and open source software.
Nacara - static site generator
Nacara is a static site generator focused on simplicity. It lets you write content using Markdown, SCSS, JavaScript, and HTML and generates a static website ready for deployment.
The software is extensible with F# via Fable or JavaScript. Custom layouts can be created to tailor the generated site to specific requirements. Nacara also offers tooling for generating API documentation from F# projects.
This is free and open source software.
R3BL TUI - Rust workspace
R3BL TUI is a Rust workspace for building modern command-line and text user interface applications.
Its main r3bl_tui crate provides a fully asynchronous framework spanning full-screen TUIs, partial TUIs, interactive selection prompts, REPLs, and terminal multiplexing.
The framework uses an immediate mode reactive architecture with a clean separation between rendering and state mutation. It brings concepts inspired by web and desktop development to terminal applications, including responsive layouts, declarative styling, and reusable components.
This is free and open source software.
QingBoard - on-screen keyboard
QingBoard is an on-screen keyboard for Linux that aims to mimic the behaviour of a physical keyboard as closely as possible.
This GTK 3 application injects real key events through uinput and is designed for touch devices, temporary keyboard replacement, and accessibility-oriented desktop workflows.
It offers hardware-like modifier key behaviour, shortcut support, multi-touch input, long-press key repeat, and a Space cursor mode for sending directional key presses with sliding gestures. The interface is customizable with themes, opacity, and font size controls.
This is free and open source software.