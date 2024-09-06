Immich 1.114 Unveils New Enhancements and Bug Fixes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 06, 2024



Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution, has released version 1.114, which includes improving user experience and bug fixes that polish recently introduced features.

First off, Immich has significantly upgraded its tagging capabilities—a direct response to user feedback from the last release. Notably, tags are now read from HierarchicalSubject as hierarchical tags, using ‘|’ as a delimiter, ensuring a more organized and accessible tagging system.

The system defaults to reading from Keywords only when hierarchical tags aren’t available, streamlining the tagging process considerably. Additionally, a previous bug that prevented the removal of the last tag from EXIF/XMP has been squashed.