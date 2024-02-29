A modest update to Qubes OS
Qubes OS is a security-focused desktop Linux distribution built on Fedora Linux and the Xen hypervisor. Qubes uses virtualization to run applications, system services, and devices access via virtual machines called "qubes" that have varying levels of trust and persistence to provide an open-source ""reasonably secure"" operating system with ""serious privacy"". The Qubes 4.2.0 release, from December 2023, brings a number of refinements to make Qubes OS easier to manage and use.