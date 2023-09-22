Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

KaOS 2023.09 is here almost three months after the previous ISO release, KaOS 2023.07, which only added a few minor updates compared to the KaOS 2023.06 release. The new ISO snapshot is powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and includes the latest KDE Gear 23.08 software suite, alongside the KDE Plasma 5.27.8 and KDE Frameworks 5.110 updates.

Tux Machines Now Hosted From the United Kingdom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 22, 2023



M ANY people know this site as the Tennessee-based (sometimes hosted from home) site that later moved into various datacentres across the United States. This past Wednesday the site moved to Europe, where there are several advantages when it comes to hosting. We're mostly based in Europe/EU, so this makes sense. Marius is in the EU, Rianne and I are in Manchester (hence the "working bees" motif above), and pages are served more rapidly now.

Over the course of time Free software is being portrayed as more of a "national security" threat and we're told that corporations-dominated "Open Source" (openwashing) is the only way to go. Sick people try to slander and deplotform proponents of digital freedom.

Tux Machines intends to help tackle such misinformation/FUD. Users being in control of their computing is not a radical concept; it should be a globally-assured right. █