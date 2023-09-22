Tux Machines Now Hosted From the United Kingdom
MANY people know this site as the Tennessee-based (sometimes hosted from home) site that later moved into various datacentres across the United States. This past Wednesday the site moved to Europe, where there are several advantages when it comes to hosting. We're mostly based in Europe/EU, so this makes sense. Marius is in the EU, Rianne and I are in Manchester (hence the "working bees" motif above), and pages are served more rapidly now.
Over the course of time Free software is being portrayed as more of a "national security" threat and we're told that corporations-dominated "Open Source" (openwashing) is the only way to go. Sick people try to slander and deplotform proponents of digital freedom.
Tux Machines intends to help tackle such misinformation/FUD. Users being in control of their computing is not a radical concept; it should be a globally-assured right. █