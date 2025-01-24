posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2025



Quoting: Deepin Linux 25 Goes (Almost) Immutable —

The upcoming release of Deepin 25 is packed with exciting features (you can find more details here), but the real standout changes are happening behind the scenes. Namely, the distro is taking a bold step toward immutability.

However, its unique implementation sets Deepin apart from other distributions jumping on the immutability trend. The developers have added a clever twist: users can temporarily disable immutability when needed to make changes to the system.

This flexibility offers the best of both worlds and makes for an approach that I find quite appealing. It is all made possible by a system developed by the Deepin team called Solid. Here’s a bit more about it.