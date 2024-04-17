Games: RetroDECK, Necro Patch, and Lots More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Emulation tool RetroDECK brings in Ryujinx for Nintendo Switch, many other improvements
RetroDECK is one of the simplest options for getting various emulators set up on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux, and the latest release has lots of fun improvements to check out.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Half-Life remake Black Mesa has a big upgrade with DXVK 2.3.1, optimizations and bug fixes
Crowbar Collective have released the Necro Patch for the Half-Life remake Black Mesa, which brings with it some essential bug fixes and some nice optimizations. If you had issues with it previously, you might want to give it another go as it sounds like they put a fair amount of work into this update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free Stars: Children of Infinity, sequel to The Ur-Quan Masters now on Kickstarter
Pistol Shrimp Games, founded by Toys for Bob veterans, have today launched the Kickstarter campaign for Free Stars: Children of Infinity which is a direct sequel to The Ur-Quan Masters (Star Control 2).
GamingOnLinux ☛ PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs launches in early May
I know I'm going to be suckered into PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs when it releases on May 8th, after previously being a Stadia exclusive. Good to see more ex-Stadia games actually come to PC properly like this. Although, the press releases said May 9th, but Steam say May 8th so the Steam date might change.
GamingOnLinux ☛ It took about 15 years but epic roguelike Caves of Qud is nearly done
Caves of Qud from developer Freehold Games and publisher Kitfox Games is approaching the 1.0 finishing line, and so their roadmap towards the release has been put up and it sounds really exciting.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Descent 3 has been made open source
Another classic has been given the open source treatment, with Descent 3 from Outrage Entertainment now available under the MIT license. This release was put up on GitHub by Kevin Bentley, one of the original developers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam FPS Fest 2024 is live with tons of great discounts
Another festival of games is live on Steam now with Steam FPS Fest 2024 running until April 22nd at 10am PT / 5pm UTC, and there's also plenty of demos for games to try too.