Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.14
Tor Browser 13.0.14 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
-
Mozilla ☛ Open Source in the Age of LLMs [Ed: Mozilla messing about with buzzwords, hype and marketing garbage]
-
ZDNet ☛ 4 Slack alternatives you need to try: Say hello to open source collaboration
For years now, Slack has been the de facto standard app and service for collaboration and group communication. There are good reasons for this: Slack is consistently reliable and extremely configurable, offering numerous options to workgroups large and small.
-
Undeadly ☛ In -current, default write format for tar(1) changed to "pax"
A series of commits by Jeremie Courreges-Anglas (jca@) has modified tar(1) such that its default write format (for archives) is that of pax(1). The message with the final commit captures the gist of the change: [...]
-
Luke Harris ☛ Using the Dark Visitors API with Hugo to opt out of AI data harvesting
I learned more about interacting with APIs and using environment variables. When I emailed Dark Visitors to ask why posting body:{...} as the request body wasn’t working (🤦♂️), they helpfully responded with copies of the log and a gentle note about my error. I found cool tools: httpie for pretty API responses in your terminal, and direnv for automatically loading environment variables from the .env file in my project directory. Some seriously great time savers here.
-
[Repeat] Taler ☛ GNU Taler
We are happy to announce the release of GNU Taler v0.10.