Fedora, KDE, Games, and More

So, I was going to try and do these posts more regularly, but of course thats hard to do. After flock there was a bunch of things I wanted to post, then a bunch of fires and so things got behind. Such is life, so here’s a few things I wanted to talk about in more detail from the last month or so. As always, I do still post on mastodon daily, happy to answer questions or comments there as things happen and expand on things in posts like this.

Fedora 41 branched off rawhide! This I think went much more smoothly than the last cycle. I like to hope it’s because we documented all the things that were not right last time and did them this time. There were a few more things to adjust, it wasn’t perfect, but it was much better!