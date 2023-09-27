Linux Mastodon App and Mastodon News
Linux Mastodon App Tuba Gets New Features, Updates UI
There a number of improvements around notifications, too. It’s now possible to disable certain types of notifications (e.g., edits, boosts, new followers, etc). The change-log mentions that now notifications can display action buttons (e.g., reply) where applicable – nice!
Mastodon makes a major move amid Musk's multiple messes
Anyone can run a Mastodon server, and operators can choose to network them to other Mastodon servers. Users can see whatever servers their Mastodon host chooses to expose. One way to understand Mastodon is to consider each instance as an email server that can talk to other email servers – all of them if an admin wants to, or a select set if that's preferred.
The result is what's come to be known as "the Fediverse" – a federated universe of content that feels a lot like using pre-Musk Twitter, but in fact touches multiple Mastodon instances run by different operators.
Postmortem: a Mastodon outage, Backup restore and preventive Maintenance
After reading about Mastodon UI theming options, I decided to follow the directions from the TangerineUI-for-Mastodon project to get another look’n’feel on my instance. The directions were pretty clear and short, so I went for them. But something failed during assets compilation process. And my Mastodon instance got wrecked.
As a personnal “challenge”, I decided I would write a software post-mortem about this event. The end of the document will also summarize actions that were taken during post-backup-restoration maintenance phase.