Linux Mastodon App and Mastodon News

Anyone can run a Mastodon server, and operators can choose to network them to other Mastodon servers. Users can see whatever servers their Mastodon host chooses to expose. One way to understand Mastodon is to consider each instance as an email server that can talk to other email servers – all of them if an admin wants to, or a select set if that's preferred.

The result is what's come to be known as "the Fediverse" – a federated universe of content that feels a lot like using pre-Musk Twitter, but in fact touches multiple Mastodon instances run by different operators.