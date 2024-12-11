posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller: A change of hats! - Fedora Magazine —

Now, after another five years, it’s time. The project is in great shape. We have high community engagement, stronger support than we’ve seen in years from our major sponsor, and increasing popularity and visibility in the whole Linux world. We build the distro of choice for new CPU architectures like RISC-V, and vendors ship our OS on laptops. Atomic image mode is awesome. We’re on a good path for big infrastructure improvements.1 I want all this to keep expanding — and more! To get there, I think we need someone with new energy and fresh ideas standing in my place.

Stay tuned for a job posting from Red Hat, and details about all that. I’m hoping we can hire someone awesome early in 2025, and make the official handover on the release of auspiciously-numbered Fedora Linux 42.

I’m not going to leave Fedora, though. As I said above, although it might not always feel like it from the outside, Red Hat support for Fedora is stronger than ever, and I plan on helping that grow even more. I’m stepping into a full-time management role in the Community Linux Engineering organization, so Fedora will still be part of my day job, just in a different way2.