Standards, Consortia, and the Web
-
The Register UK ☛ NIST proposes atomic clocks in lunar orbit
Researchers at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have come up with a proposal for keeping track of time on the Moon – an essential for lunar navigation tools.
While the Apollo-era astronauts rarely ventured far from their Lunar Module during the precious few days they spent on the lunar surface, NASA's Artemis program aims to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon, which will require accurate timekeeping for a GPS-like navigation system for lunar exploration.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ NIST releases three encryption standards to prepare for future quantum attacks
The new standards provide computer code and instructions for implementing algorithms for general encryption and digital signatures — algorithms that serve as authentication for an array of electronic messages, from emails to credit card transactions. Advertisement
For general encryption, the finalized Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) is a standard under which small encryption keys can be easily exchanged by parties quickly, according to the release. Meanwhile, for digital signatures, NIST released the final Module-Lattice-Based Digital Signature Algorithm (ML-DSA) as the primary standard and the Stateless Hash-Based Digital Signature Algorithm (SLH-DSA) as a secondary line of defense based on different math.
-
Chris Shaw ☛ Experimenting with RSS
My aim is to deliver the following structure to RSS subscribers and main page visitors: [...]
-
IT Wire ☛ Open RAN receives mixed reception
The long-term position remains favourable and mostly unchanged. Despite ongoing challenges, most operators will gradually incorporate more openness, virtualisation, intelligence, and automation into their RAN roadmaps. The pace will differ slightly between the radios and the baseband, while the multi-vendor RAN business case is less compelling.
-
Medevel ☛ Is It Time to Drop WordPress for Static Site Generators?
Is It Time to Drop WordPress for Static Site Generators?
WordPress has been a dominant force in the world of website creation since its inception in 2003.