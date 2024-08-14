Standards, Consortia, and the Web

Researchers at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have come up with a proposal for keeping track of time on the Moon – an essential for lunar navigation tools.

While the Apollo-era astronauts rarely ventured far from their Lunar Module during the precious few days they spent on the lunar surface, NASA's Artemis program aims to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon, which will require accurate timekeeping for a GPS-like navigation system for lunar exploration.