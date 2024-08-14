Canonical Reselling Microsoft, Introduces VP of Engineering, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

Career progression is crucial to employee engagement and retention.

[...]

While the initial appointment as Interim Engineering Director happened quickly, it was made clear to me that in order to secure the VP of Engineering position on a long term basis, I’d need to apply and compete with other external candidates.

I hadn’t been with the company for very long, so some of my original assessment data was used. I was interviewed by other leads in Engineering, Alliances, HR and Product as part of the process – as well as a final interview with our CEO.

The role didn’t open until I’d been doing the interim job for around 4-5 months, but once I applied the process concluded within a few weeks. I was officially appointed VP of Engineering in February 2022 (at my very first Canonical Engineering Sprint!).