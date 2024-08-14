Canonical Reselling Microsoft, Introduces VP of Engineering, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Canonical ☛ Visual Testing: Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Actions Migration & Test Optimisation [Ed: Canonical as a Microsoft reseller]
What is Visual Testing? Visual testing analyses the visual appearance of a user interface.
Ubuntu ☛ From product management to engineering leadership: Jon’s career progression at Canonical
Career progression is crucial to employee engagement and retention.
While the initial appointment as Interim Engineering Director happened quickly, it was made clear to me that in order to secure the VP of Engineering position on a long term basis, I’d need to apply and compete with other external candidates.
I hadn’t been with the company for very long, so some of my original assessment data was used. I was interviewed by other leads in Engineering, Alliances, HR and Product as part of the process – as well as a final interview with our CEO.
The role didn’t open until I’d been doing the interim job for around 4-5 months, but once I applied the process concluded within a few weeks. I was officially appointed VP of Engineering in February 2022 (at my very first Canonical Engineering Sprint!).
