Open Hardware Misc.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-08-02 [Older] Introducing an all-new dual-band WiFi Thing Plus board ✌️
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-07-31 [Older] RTK Everywhere
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 42: Upset the Applecart
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ AI puppetry | #MagPiMonday
Usually, full-body tracking requires motion sensors on specific body parts, however like the Kinect before it, modern software is able to make out your body using machine learning. Just like the new Raspberry Pi AI Kit.