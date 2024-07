posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2024



Quoting: Linux 6.6.38 —

I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.38 kernel.

All powerpc and arm64 users of the 6.6 kernel series must upgrade. Everyone else probably should as well to be safe.

The updated 6.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h