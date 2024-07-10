today's howtos
Frustrated with Windows? Here's your guide to switching to Linux
Linux offers a free and open-source alternative to Windows, known for its stability, security, and flexibility. This guide walks you through the entire process, from choosing a Linux distribution to installing and customizing it.
LinuxInsider ☛ Enhancing Web Performance With Nginx Load Balancing on GNU/Linux Systems
Nginx is a versatile and high-performance server known for its capabilities in web serving, reverse proxying, caching, load balancing, and media streaming. Its asynchronous, event-driven architecture has made it one of the most efficient and reliable web servers available, especially within GNU/Linux environments.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Fedora 40. In the world of software development, CMake has become an indispensable tool for managing the build process of projects across various platforms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. FreeOffice, a powerful and free office suite developed by SoftMaker, has emerged as a compelling alternative to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office for GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Budgie Desktop on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Budgie Desktop on Debian 12. Budgie Desktop, a brainchild of the Solus project, is a lightweight and elegant desktop environment that focuses on simplicity and ease of use.
ID Root ☛ How To Install iTunes on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install iTunes on Ubuntu. iTunes, the popular media player and digital content management software developed by Fashion Company Apple has long been a staple for many music and podcast enthusiasts. However, for Ubuntu users, the lack of a native iTunes application can be a significant inconvenience.
