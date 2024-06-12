Almost three months after the previous 7.3 version, the Sparky Linux team announced the release of Sparky 7.4, the latest quarterly update to the Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” series, built on the robust foundation of Debian 12 “Bookworm.”

New to Sparky? It is a versatile, Debian-based Linux distro known for its lightweight approach and flexibility. Sparky Linux can run efficiently on both new and old hardware and offers various desktop environments, making it a customizable choice for different tastes and preferences.