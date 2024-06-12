Sparky 7.4
The 4th update of Sparky 7 – 7.4 is out.
It is a quarterly updated point release of Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” of the stable line. Sparky 7 is based on and fully compatible with Debian 12 “Bookworm”.
Sparky Linux 7.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
Almost three months after the previous 7.3 version, the Sparky Linux team announced the release of Sparky 7.4, the latest quarterly update to the Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” series, built on the robust foundation of Debian 12 “Bookworm.”
New to Sparky? It is a versatile, Debian-based Linux distro known for its lightweight approach and flexibility. Sparky Linux can run efficiently on both new and old hardware and offers various desktop environments, making it a customizable choice for different tastes and preferences.