posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2024



Quoting: Meet Showtime, GNOME's Promising New Video Player - OMG! Ubuntu —

Streaming has become the preferred way to watch video content these days but there’s still a place for a versatile, user-friendly, offline-first media player, even if only for infrequent use, like previewing a clip to be uploaded online for others to stream.

Ubuntu ships with Totem (aka Videos) as its default video player by virtue of the fact it’s also the GNOME default video player.

But upstream, the role is looking to be recast.