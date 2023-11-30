According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.18 are supported until six weeks after the N+2 minor release (1.20 in this case). Istio 1.20 was released on November 14th, 2023, and support for 1.18 will end on December 26th, 2023.

At that point we will stop back-porting fixes for security issues and critical bugs to 1.18, so we encourage you to upgrade to the latest version of Istio (1.20). If you don’t do this you may put yourself in the position of having to do a major upgrade on a short timeframe to pick up a critical fix.

We care about you and your clusters, so please be kind to yourself and upgrade.