Net Traffic in Tux Machines and Top Pages

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2024,

updated Mar 09, 2024



Weekly outline of sorts

T HE past three days this site (news.tuxmachines.org, not the old tuxmachines.org) served about 10,000 requests over Gemini Protocol (which Google now tries to block by flagging as "malicious software"), having moreover got the audacity to hijack the name).

A lot more was happening in HTTP/S though:

news.tuxmachines.org A DAY AGO: 1102660 news.tuxmachines.org TWO DAYS AGO: 1224261 news.tuxmachines.org THREE DAYS AGO 1223989

That's more than 3.5 million requests in 3 days, but many of those requests came from bots. With bots or spiders culled from the statistics (they inflate the numbers but provide no meaningful insight) we have the following "popular" (most accessed) pages for the past 7 days:

That's with all the bots removed. The numbers would be higher otherwise.

There's more in tuxmachines.org, but that's the old site and mostly very old pages. It still served hundreds of thousands of requests per day. █