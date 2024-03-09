Kubuntu Community Update – March 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2024



Greetings, Kubuntu enthusiasts! It’s time for our regular community update, and we’ve got plenty of exciting developments to share from the past month. Our team has been hard at work, balancing the demands of personal commitments with the passion we all share for Kubuntu. Here’s what we’ve been up to...

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve been working closely with Localstack to prepare a joint press release that’s set to be published next week. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, and we’re eager to share the details with you all. Stay tuned!

Read on