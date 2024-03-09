This week in KDE: a deluge of new features

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2024



The floodgates are fully open and developers have started landing juicy features for Plasma 6.1!

But not just that… we asked for bug reports and you folks gave us bug reports! Usually we get 30-50 per day, but now we’re up to 150-200. It’s kind of crazy.

Now, this doesn’t mean the software is actually really buggy. It means that people are using the software! Most of the bug reports actually not about KDE issues at all: graphics driver issues, bugs in themes, and bugs in 3rd-party apps. And many are duplicates of existing known issues, or really weird exotic issues only reproducible with specific combinations of off-by-default settings.

Of course some are more significant, but at this point I think we’ve got most of them fixed. There are still a couple open–such slow login and black lock screens with certain setups–but both have open merge requests to fix them, so I expect those to be fixed pretty soon too.

